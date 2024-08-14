Nykaa Shares Jump After Posting 50% Rise In Profits In Q1 Earnings

Representative image |

Nykaa recently published its much-awaited results for the previous quarter, which ended on June 30. The results appear to have given the company shares some boost, as the value of the shares of the listed company has risen by over 2 per cent in the intraday trade on Wednesday, August 14.

Nykaa Q1 Earnings

In the results declared through an exchange filing, the company posted a net profit of Rs 13.6 crore. This figure is greater than the net profit accrued in the quarter before that or in Q4 of FY24, when the company posted a net profit of Rs 9.06 crore. This marked a 50 per cent jump in quarter-to-quarter performance.

This, according to reports, still falls behind certain estimations that had expected the company to post profits of over Rs 19 crore.

The company's total income also rose from the previous quarter's Rs 1,675.04 crore, compared to Rs 1,753.44 crore. This resulted in a rise of 5.91 per cent in total income.

The company also saw its revenue rise to Rs 1,746. Marking a 4 per cent rise in revenue compared to the previous quarter.

Nykaa Shares Rise

Interestingly, the company's total expenses also rose. The company saw a total expense of Rs 1,731 crore. This was higher than the previous quarter's Rs 1,655.48 crore.

When it comes to the company's prospects at Dalal Street, the company's stock started on a negative note, with shares declining by over 1 per cent. This did not last for long, as the shares rose as the day progressed further.

The company shares even touched the mark of 2 per cent gain. However, the progression slightly tapered thereafter. Eventually, the stocks gathered some momentum to rise beyond 2 per cent. At 13:00 IST, the company shares rose by 2.48 per cent or Rs 4.65, climbing to Rs 191.91 per share.