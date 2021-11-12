Nykaa IPO: Bollywood investors Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt earn 10x on investment

With the Nykaa IPO a huge success, early investors from Bollywood are laughing their way to the bank. Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's investment in the beauty brand has now grown 10x.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures is a marketplace for beauty and wellness products under the brand name ‘Nykaa’.

Katrina Kaif was among the first investors from Bollywood to invest in Nykaa. After Kaif launched KAY beauty-her beauty brand on Nykaa, the actress invested bought stakes in Falguni Nayar founded Nykaa in 2018. According to news reports, the investment was around Rs 2.02 crores and has now soared to Rs 22 crore after close of trading on November 10, according to CNBC-TV18.

Another Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt followed suit in July 2020. However, by then the brand had grown and Bhatt invested Rs 4.95 crore. Her shareholding has grow to Rs 54 crore on November 10, YourStory reported.

Nykaa IPO success polevaults Falguni Nayyar as India's richest self-made woman billionaire

Nykaa, listed at Rs 2,001 at the opening bell, as against the offer price of Rs 1,125, went to touch a high of Rs 2,248. It closed at Rs 2,206.70.

The IPO of India's only woman-led unicorn closed the day with a huge premium of over 96 per cent against the issue price of Rs 1,125, hitting a valuation of $13.5 billion in the first five minutes of trade.

With that the net worth of Nayar, who made her debut in wellness products at 50, when most entrepreneurs are well past their prime, has jumped over $7.7 billion or Rs 56,600 crore on November 10. In eight years, she has become India’s richest self-made woman billionaire. There are only six other Indian women in the dollar billionaires club.

The promoter family has stakes of Falguni Nayar, MD and CEO, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Anchit Nayar, Adwaita Nayar, and the Nayar Trust.

Endorsements from social media influencers and celebrities -- Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt -- helped cement Nykaa's popularity as it battles giants such as Amazon and Flipkart.

A former investment banker, Nayar turned entrepreneur with the launch of her e-commerce platform in 2012, hawking beauty and personal care products via its mobile app and website.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 03:22 PM IST