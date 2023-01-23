Nykaa appoints P Ganesh as CFO, 2 months after Arvind Agarwal stepped down

According to an exchange filing, e-commerce giant Nykaa's parent firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures has appointed P Ganesh as their Chief Financial Officer, two months after Arvind Agarwal stepped down from the post. Ganesh is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost and Management Accountant and Company Secretary with over 27 years of diverse industry experience in domestic and international markets.

He will step into his role at the company on February 3, 2023. “We are pleased to welcome Ganesh to our leadership team and be part of Nykaa’s growth story that will benefit from his rich financial experience. His knowledge about the Indian financial market and insights into International markets will be valuable in guiding Nykaa’s journey as a leader in beauty and lifestyle omnichannel retail.” said Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa.

P Ganesh joins Nykaa from the TAFE Group, a leading manufacturer and marketer of tractors in India, with iconic brands like Massey Ferguson and Eicher. Ganesh has previously held leadership and senior management roles in India and overseas and has been associated with the Godrej Group, Glenmark Pharma and Pidilite. Ganesh brings with him vast experience in Financial Reporting, Business Finance, Domestic and International Taxation, Investor Relations, Banking, Mergers and Acquisitions and Corporate Law.

Commenting on his appointment, P Ganesh said, “I’m excited to join Team Nykaa and become a part of the remarkable Nykaa growth journey as it expands its presence further by entering new markets, products and geographies. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and contribute to what I believe is an exciting phase in the Nykaa journey as it continues to grow and scale its businesses.’’

A recipient of Business Today’s ‘Best CFO’ Award in 2010 and 2013, Ganesh is a member of the Academic Advisory Panel of the Birla Institute of Management and Technology, Noida. He is also a member of the Board of Studies (Commerce) at Mulund College of Commerce, Mumbai and an active commentator in industry and academic forums.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)