Nvidia Shares Plunge Over 8% In After-Hours Trading Amid Reports Of Boardroom Uncertainty Over Jensen Huang

NVIDIA Taiwan

Nvidia shares reportedly declined more than 8% in extended trading on Wednesday amid reports of uncertainty surrounding the leadership of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang.

The chipmaker's stock fell $14.95 to $158.78 in after-hours trading, compared with its regular-session closing price of $173.73.

The decline followed speculation about possible changes at the company's senior management level.

The shares had earlier gained 2.92% during Wednesday's regular trading session before reversing direction.

Reports of possible boardroom tensions have brought attention to Nvidia's leadership structure and corporate governance arrangements.

Huang, 63, founded Nvidia and has served as its only CEO, playing a central role in the company's expansion into artificial intelligence (AI) computing.

As per reports, the company's directors could face questions about executive oversight and the company's preparedness for a leadership transition.

Any potential board decision would represent a significant development for a company closely associated with its founder's leadership.

Huang has helped establish Nvidia as a major supplier of chips used in AI development and computing infrastructure.

His strategy has included investment in AI-related businesses, supply chains and emerging technology companies.

A substantial increase in Nvidia's share price to the period under Huang's leadership highlights his importance to the company's growth.

The reported after-hours decline underscores investor sensitivity to potential leadership developments at major technology companies.