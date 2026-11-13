 Nvidia Shares Fall Over 4% In After-Hours Trading While AMD, Broadcom Rally
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNvidia Shares Fall Over 4% In After-Hours Trading While AMD, Broadcom Rally

Nvidia Shares Fall Over 4% In After-Hours Trading While AMD, Broadcom Rally

Nvidia shares reportedly declined over 4% to $166 in after-hours trading on Friday while AMD and Broadcom gained over 5% each. Nvidia also lagged rival chipmakers during the week. The report contains unverified claims about Jensen Huang's departure and US-China technology policy that require confirmation before publication by editors

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 13, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
Nvidia Shares Fall Over 4% In After-Hours Trading While AMD, Broadcom Rally

Nvidia shares fell 4.34% to $166.19 in after-hours trading on Friday while rival semiconductor companies Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Broadcom recorded gains.

AMD shares rose 5.86% to $585.30, while Broadcom advanced 5.54% to $364.36.

The contrasting movements followed a volatile regular trading session for Nvidia, during which its stock reportedly declined as much as 14% before recovering part of its losses.

CNBC reported that Nvidia managed to close the session with a market capitalisation exceeding $4 trillion.

Read Also
'Tremendous Talent': Donald Trump Backs Jensen Huang Amid 'Chinese Spy' Row After Suggesting Tim...
'Tremendous Talent': Donald Trump Backs Jensen Huang Amid 'Chinese Spy' Row After Suggesting Tim...

The divergence between Nvidia and its semiconductor rivals extended beyond Friday's trading session.

According to CNBC, Nvidia shares declined approximately 11% during the week, while AMD gained 30% and Broadcom advanced 24%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which produces advanced processors for Nvidia, also recorded an 11% weekly gain.

The differing performances highlight a reported shift in investor preferences within the semiconductor industry.

While Nvidia faced selling pressure, competing chip designers attracted buying interest.

The market movements also reflected differing investor assessments of companies operating across the artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain.

TSMC's relatively strong performance was attributed to its position as a contract manufacturer serving semiconductor designers.

According to CNBC, the company's business model allows it to benefit from demand for advanced chips even when market share shifts between competing designers.

The report also suggested that some investors were moving away from AI stocks perceived as carrying greater risk.

Against this backdrop, TSMC emerged as a comparatively defensive investment option for those maintaining exposure to artificial intelligence.

The developments come amid heightened investor attention to semiconductor valuations, competition and the broader outlook for AI-related companies.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source