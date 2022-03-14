Nuvepro partners with Mentorskool to create a project-ready workforce

Nuvepro, Hands-On Learning, today announced that it partnered with Mentorskool, a specialist in project-based learning, to bring the unique combination of real-world projects and real-world labs that are aligned with the tech training goals.

The projects and the hands-on labs aim to make the workforce project ready, enable them in career progression and improve their conversion rates on being certified, it said in a press release.

As per various research reports businesses globally would need over 149 million digital tech talent by 2025. Specifically, the skill such as Data Sciences, Cloud, Cyber Security, and AI/ML are going to be in high demand. IT Services, Manufacturing, Financial Services and Professional Services are leading the trend, but the demand is seen from all the industries. While most of current training is theoretical, this partnership takes a learning-by-doing and mentor-driven approach to make the workforce ready for real-world projects.

Amit Choudhary, Founder, Mentorskool, said, “Mentor-driven learning is an under-explored area in tech training, and we are seeing great traction and results through this approach. The learners are learning faster and,importantly, relevant things that make them productive in their new projects. Our strategic partnership with Nuvepro would help us deliver the best experiential learning via ready-to-serve lab environments aligned to the goals of a learning program.”

Giridhar LV, CEO, Nuvepro, said,“The talent crunch for digital skills is mostly due to the non-availability of project-ready engineers. Mentorskool’s rich repository of digital projects and Nuvepro’s Hands-On labs immensely help the learners in EdTech Organizations and Corporates to build a portfolio and demonstrate their skills.Solving a diverse set of real-world challenges and assessments makes the learners project-ready 75 percent faster compared to the theoretical learning approach.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:57 PM IST