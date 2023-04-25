Nuvepro enters partnership with Genpact to reskill latter’s data analytics talent | Nuvepro

Nuvepro, a hands-on learning provider for IT skills, has announced that it will support Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, to further upskill and re-skill its data and analytics talent in India.

As part of this initiative, Nuvepro will provide Genpact access to its real-world Playgrounds Labs for key software tools including PowerBI, Tableau, R, Python, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Snowflake. These playground labs are complementary to technical training conducted on existing and emerging technologies and offer a sandbox environment, on-demand, from across the globe, allowing learners to practice on their skills real-time.

“At Genpact, one of our key pillars of success has been the sustained investment in the learning and development of our employees to build critical new skills in areas such as digital and data and analytics that are needed in a changing world,” said Sreekanth Menon, AI/ML Global Practice Lead, Genpact. “Our collaboration with Nuvepro for their Playground Labs reaffirms our ongoing commitment to build talent for the future and enable them to continue creating value for our clients, while building career resilience.”

Nuvepro offers 24*7 support

Nuvepro works closely with Genpact’s subject matter experts to define these playground labs to ensure that these match Genpact’s needs. Additionally, Nuvepro provides 24*7 support to ensure that any issues are resolved immediately.

“At Nuvepro, we believe that the best way to learn new skills is by being hands-on,” said Giridhar LV, CEO, Nuvepro Technologies “We are pleased that Genpact has selected Nuvepro to be their hands-on learning partner to make their employees future ready. This collaboration will be an asset in the professional development of Genpact's employees.”

Nuvepro’s Playgrounds Labs are integrated with Genpact’s internal learning platform – Genome, to ensure effective training by combining curated content along with a hands-on learning environment.