Nutrifresh: A tale of finance professionals turning agripreneurs

Nutrifresh’s founders Sanket Mehta and Ganesh Nikam started off their entrepreneurial journey in agriculture with water-guzzling crop sugar cane, then ventured into floriculture and now are growing veggies in Satara region using hydroponics system (reduces water usage).

The duo initially invested Rs 10 lakh in three acres of sugarcane cultivation in 2015. In 2021, the group’s turnover is above Rs 35 crore. Today, Nutrifresh has a land for floriculture and invested in 100 acres of land for hydroponics. The complete 100 acre set up of hydroponic is based on internet of things (IOT), and automated.

But what worked for the duo…

These agripreneurs have clearly divided their work based on their learning and expertises. While Nikam hails from a family that is not new to farming, Mehta understands the details of financing in agriculture very well. Both are from finance backgrounds, which made it easy for these agripreneurs to raise funds for their growth needs. With clear distinction in their work profiles, the duo have managed to get the business rolling.