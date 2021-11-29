Nupur Recyclers to set up 200 EV charging points, battery swap stations across Delhi-NCR

Nupur Recyclers, a metal scrap processing and recycling company announced its foray into the Electric Vehicle (EV) sector in India. The company will set up 200 EV charging points and several battery swapping stations in association with EVI Technologies.

Charging points, battery swap stations

The installation of these charging points has already been kickstarted in Dwarka and will shortly be expanded to other regions in Delhi NCR, the company said in a press release. The company aims to soon expand the installation of charging points as well as the battery swapping stations in other metro cities by the end of this fiscal year.

The company will offer a battery exchange facility for Electric 2 Wheelers and Electric 3 Wheelers or E-Rickshaw’s and Charging facilities for Electric 4 Wheelers.

It is also available to all players who adopt the connector standard 2000 AC/DC charging stations ( Mix of 3 Socket, 1 Socket, Type2 ).

Environmental sustainablity through other initiatives planned

Rajesh Gupta, Founder, Nupur Recyclers said “With these two initiatives, we aim to fast-track this transition and enable the entire ecosystem with reliable and trusted charging infrastructure. For us, this is just the beginning as we embark on a journey to encourage environmental sustainability through a variety of initiatives.”

Although EV charging infrastructure has lagged in recent years, a thriving ecosystem requires both vehicle volumes and requisite infrastructure. With the entry of both conventional legacy firms and new-age startups, however, electric vehicle adoption has already witnessed a major surge. Adequate charging infrastructure would only speed up acceptance, and Nupur Recyclers wants to be a key enabler in this space, it added.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:42 AM IST