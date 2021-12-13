Nupur Recyclers IPO oversubscribed by 2X on Day 1

The initial public offering (IPO) of Nupur Recyclers, a leading name in the metal recycling and processing industry, was fully subscribed in 2 hours on the first day of issue on December 13, 2021.

The public issue reported strong demand from Non-Institutional Investors as well as retail individual investors (RIIs), who oversubscribed the shares. Nupur Recyclers is looking to raise Rs 34.2 crore from this public issue. The issue will close on December 15, 2021.

Investment banks such as Corporate Capital Ventures Private Limited are appointed to manage its public issue. The company expects to list on December 23 on NSE Emerge.

The company is issuing 57,00,000 shares at a fixed price of Rs 60 per equity share. The minimum lot size for investment is 2000 shares and the minimum investment would be Rs 1,20,000/-.

Nupur Recyclers is headed with the strong vision of organizing the unorganized market for metal scrap in India. In order to achieve this, the company has partnered with numerous shredder & Floatation plants in Europe & USA for the import of substances such as shredded Zinc Scrap, Zinc die-cast scrap, Zurik SS scrap, and Aluminium Zorba grades.

The company has witnessed significant growth Y-o-Y in revenue in FY 2020-21 when it clocked Rs 105.98 crore and is expected to record more than 50 per cent growth this fiscal year.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 03:26 PM IST