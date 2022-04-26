NuPort Robotics to begin operations in India; enters into partnership with WTC, Pune

NuPort Robotics Inc., a Canadian autonomous trucking company, announced its plans to set up operations in India.

It has recently entered into a partnership with World Trade Center Pune (WTC Pune), to introduce NuPort technology to the Indian and global markets.

WTC Pune will use its global reach to assist in strategic business development and partnerships to advance autonomous driving technologies in the market, it said in a press statement.

NuPort plans to partner with major Indian manufacturers of electric trucks and buses to support its safety and sustainability objectives and lead the country towards deploying advanced technologies for transportation.

Raghavender Sahdev, CEO, NuPort Robotics, “We will improve road safety of heavy-duty commercial vehicles, our expansion of operations in India will lead to improving road safety for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. We will work with major manufacturers to deploy our technology at scale in the country. Our partnership with the World Trade Center Pune, enables us not only to accelerate our commercial roadmap but also to assist with operations and strategic business development in India.”

Niraj Khinvasara, CIO, World Trade Center Pune, said, “India is moving towards development and production of electric vehicles. NuPort’s technology will make these vehicles safer to operate using Artificial Intelligence, which will have a direct impact on the automotive industry and broader society. World Trade Center Pune will support their business activities from an Indian and global expansion perspective.”

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 06:05 PM IST