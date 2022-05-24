NTT partners with GAVS for AI-based operations technology

NTT Ltd in India announced its association with GAVS to enhance its Infrastructure Managed Services (IMS) with the AI-based Technology Operations, Zero Incident FrameworkTM (ZIFTM) platform.

NTT India claims the advanced AI-based platform efficiently, effectively, and accurately provides end-to-end support in operations management with its increasing complexity and tool proliferation. Using AI & ML it generates accelerated actionable insights through agnostic data source ingestion.

Sharad Sanghi, Managing Director, NTT Ltd., India, said, “Through AIOps, we want to modernize managed services and add significant value to our customers. Digital transformation journeys demand a switch to AIOps. Hence, we decided to find the best solution for our customers that can act intelligently and robustly to meet our scaling demands.

Balaji Uppili, COO, GAVS technologies, said, “We have built ZIFTM with a vision and NTT choosing ZIFTM bolsters our belief. In NTT, we have found a partner with years of experience, reach, and a deep understanding of managed services space. NTT will only add to the innovativeness of ZIFTM. Working with NTT and its customers, we look forward to making AIOps easy and effective in the coming time.”

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 05:09 PM IST