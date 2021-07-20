NTPC wins auction of 450 MW of Solar projects in Madhya Pradesh

NTPC Renewable Energy ltd (NTPC REL), a 100 percent subsidiary of NTPC, has emerged winner at the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) auction for a 450 MW of solar projects at the Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh (MP).

NTPC Renewables won a capacity of 105 MW & 220 MW quoting the lowest tariff of Rs 2.35 per kWh, and Rs 2.33 per kWh respectively. The tender received overwhelming response from the bidders with a total of 15 bidders being shortlisted.

Recently, NTPC REL has been given the go-ahead by MNRE on 12th July 2021 under Mode 8 (Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park) of Solar Park Scheme.

As a part of its green energy portfolio augmentation, NTPC Ltd, India’s largest energy integrated company aims to build 60 GW Renewable Energy Capacity by 2032. Currently, the state owned power major has an installed capacity of 66 GW across 70 power projects with an additional 18 GW under construction.