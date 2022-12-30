NTPC starts commercial operation of first part capacity at Solapur Solar PV Project | Wikipedia

On Friday NTPC announced the successful commissioning, first part capacity of 10 MW at Solapur SOlar PV Project in Maharashtra. Only the first 10 MW out of 23 MW is declared operational.

With this addition the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC moves up to 58,269 MW, whereas its group installed and commercial capacity goes to 70,884 MW.

On December 29 NTPC started commercial operation at the second phase of the Nokhra solar PV project. Earlier this month the company also signed an MoU with Tecnimont Sign to explore Green Methanol Production.