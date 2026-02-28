 NTPC Pays ₹2,666.58 Crore Second Interim Dividend To Power Ministry For FY26, Marks 33rd Straight Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNTPC Pays ₹2,666.58 Crore Second Interim Dividend To Power Ministry For FY26, Marks 33rd Straight Year

NTPC Pays ₹2,666.58 Crore Second Interim Dividend To Power Ministry For FY26, Marks 33rd Straight Year

NTPC Ltd, India's largest power generator, paid Rs 2,666.58 crore as the second interim dividend for FY 2025-26 to the Ministry of Power on February 25, 2026. Representing 27.50 percent of paid-up equity capital, the payment was handed over via a ceremonial cheque to Power Minister Manohar Lal. This marks NTPC's 33rd consecutive year of dividend payout.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
NTPC Ltd, India's largest power generator, paid Rs 2,666.58 crore as the second interim dividend for FY 2025-26 to the Ministry of Power on February 25, 2026. |

New Delhi: State-owned electricity generator NTPC on Friday said it has paid the power ministry Rs 2,666.58 crore in second interim dividend for FY26. A ceremonial cheque was handed over to Minister of Power Manohar Lal by company officials on February 25, NTPC said in a statement. "NTPC Ltd paid the second interim dividend of Rs 2,666.58 crore on 25th February 2026 for the financial year 2025-26, being 27.50 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company," it said.

Read Also
NTPC Receives ₹19.97 Cr GST Demand For FY20-21, To Challenge ₹9.98 Cr Tax & Equal Penalty
article-image

This is the 33rd consecutive year that NTPC Ltd has paid a dividend. NTPC is India's largest power generation company, catering to the country's one-fourth of electricity demand. The company operates more than 87 GW of installed capacity, with another 32 GW under construction.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
India-Israel 'Special Strategic Partnership' To Accelerate $500 Billion Electronics Manufacturing Goal By 2030-31: ICEA
India-Israel 'Special Strategic Partnership' To Accelerate $500 Billion Electronics Manufacturing Goal By 2030-31: ICEA
Odisha Shocker: Woman Raped Twice In A Day, Dies After Being Thrown From 4th Floor Of A Building; Boyfriend Among 2 Held
Odisha Shocker: Woman Raped Twice In A Day, Dies After Being Thrown From 4th Floor Of A Building; Boyfriend Among 2 Held
Who Is Aishwarya Desai? Actress Stealing The Show In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Poster Featuring Vivek Oberoi
Who Is Aishwarya Desai? Actress Stealing The Show In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Poster Featuring Vivek Oberoi
Mumbai Weather Update February 28, 2026: City Sees Sunny Skies & Warmer Temperatures; AQI Climbs Back To ‘Moderate’ After Brief ‘Good’ Spell
Mumbai Weather Update February 28, 2026: City Sees Sunny Skies & Warmer Temperatures; AQI Climbs Back To ‘Moderate’ After Brief ‘Good’ Spell
Follow us on