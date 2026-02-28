NTPC Pays ₹2,666.58 Crore Second Interim Dividend To Power Ministry For FY26, Marks 33rd Straight Year

NTPC Ltd, India's largest power generator, paid Rs 2,666.58 crore as the second interim dividend for FY 2025-26 to the Ministry of Power on February 25, 2026. |

New Delhi: State-owned electricity generator NTPC on Friday said it has paid the power ministry Rs 2,666.58 crore in second interim dividend for FY26. A ceremonial cheque was handed over to Minister of Power Manohar Lal by company officials on February 25, NTPC said in a statement. "NTPC Ltd paid the second interim dividend of Rs 2,666.58 crore on 25th February 2026 for the financial year 2025-26, being 27.50 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company," it said.

This is the 33rd consecutive year that NTPC Ltd has paid a dividend. NTPC is India's largest power generation company, catering to the country's one-fourth of electricity demand. The company operates more than 87 GW of installed capacity, with another 32 GW under construction.

