NTPC Green Energy IPO: Renewable Energy Company's ₹10,000 Crore Issue To Open With Price Band Of ₹102–₹108

Subscriptions for NTPC Green Energy's massive Rs 10,000 crore IPO will go live on Tuesday, November 19. The price range for the issue, which ends on Friday, November 22, is Rs 102–Rs 108 per share.

The state-owned NTPC Ltd.'s green energy division, NTPC Green Energy, will sell its shares in the IPO of Rs 10,000 crore in new equity shares. The offer for sale (OFS) element is absent.

Lot size and minimum bid

A minimum lot size of 138 shares, valued at Rs 14,904, and multiples of that amount are up for bid by interested investors.

The business has set aside 10 per cent of the net offer for retail investors, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and 75 per cent for eligible institutional buyers.

Subscription and listing timetable

From November 19 to November 22, subscriptions to the mainboard issue will be accepted.

The NTPC green energy IPO share allocation status is expected to be finalised on Monday, November 25. Successful bidders will get shares of NTPC Green Energy Solution in their Demat accounts the same day as the share allocation, while losing bidders will start getting their money back on Wednesday, November 26.

The shares of NTPC Green Energy Solution will be listed on the NSE and BSE. On Thursday, November 27, NTPC Green Energy Solution's stock is anticipated to go public.

Utilisation of IPO proceeds

The funds will be used for general corporate purposes as well as the debt repayment of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NREL), a wholly owned subsidiary.

It is anticipated that the company's post-issue market value will be approximately 91,010 crore.

Company's product portfolio

The company operates in more than six states and has wind and solar power assets in its energy portfolio. As of August 31, 2024, it would have 100 MW of wind projects and 3,071 MW of solar projects operating.

