NSE utilizes Saas firm Qlik for managing compliance monitoring

Dr Dinesh Kumar Soni, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Group at NSE said, “With Qlik, we have been able to integrate our data on a single platform, reduce the time taken for reporting and quickly identify risk areas. |

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) will be utilizing Qlik to support and augment its regulatory capabilities. Qlik supports multiple teams within NSE to drive efficiencies and provide insights for facilitating data-informed decisions, it said in a press statement.

NSE uses Qlik’s analytics to integrate data inputs from numerous databases, including trading data, clearing and settlement data, reporting by members, risk management services and client data. The Qlik Associative Engine allows for associations to be made from multiple datasets, enabling NSE to generate insights from all their data collectively and run comprehensive reporting for regulatory purposes. These associative insights built into their dashboards help the team to quickly be alerted on risk areas so they can take informed decisions, the statement added.

“Data utilization is very important for NSE. We wanted to be able to have a single view of our data and be able to analyze it very intuitively,” said Dr Dinesh Kumar Soni, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Group at NSE. “With Qlik, we have been able to integrate our data on a single platform, reduce the time taken for reporting and quickly identify risk areas. The technology supports our teams so that they can concentrate on the actions they need to take rather than spending time putting data together and generating reports.”

“Qlik enables the team to process large volume of data from multiple sources swiftly. The best part of implementing the Qlik platform is seeing how users can interact with data using dynamic visualizations. We can look at the data from a bird's eye view or single data points with a few simple clicks. This empowers our teams to draw meaningful inferences and make smarter decisions,” added Dr Soni.

"Qlik is known for its ability to bring data together in large complex environments, and customers like NSE are testament to the strength of our platform in bringing data together and being able to utilize it for fine-tuning decisions and business processes,” said Varun Babbar, Managing Director, India, Qlik.