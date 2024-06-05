NSE Shatters World Record: Handles 19.71 Billion Transactions In A Single Trading Day On June 5

NSE | File/ Representational Image

Ashish Chauhan, the CEO National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) took to his social media platform X, formerly twitter, to announce that the exchange today, June 5, scripted a history by handling the highest-ever number of transactions in a single trading day.

Chauhan, in his post, wrote, "@nseindia handled the highest ever - world record - number of transactions in a single day today on June 5,2024 in a 6 hours and 15 minutes (915 am to 330 pm) single trading day- 1971 crore (19.71 billion) orders per day; 28.55 crore (280.55 million) trades per day."

During a span of just 6 hours and 15 minutes, from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm, the NSE India facilitated 19.71 billion orders. The NSE India also recorded 280.55 million trades during the same trading session.

The Indian headline indices, Sensex and Nifty, on Wednesday, June 4, bounced back after taking a big hit in the last trading session due to polls results that did not meet expectations. The indices today rallied over 3 per cent.

Bouncing back from Tuesday's deafening day, the market ended the day in green with in Green with Sensex at 74,382.24, up by 2303.19 points or 3.30 per cent and Nifty at 22,620.35, up by 735.85 points.

From the Sensex pack, all the 30 Sensex companies ended the day on a positive note, with IndusInd Bank jumping over 7 per cent. Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and JSW Steel also emerged as major gainers.

The stock market saw a lot of people buying shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries. This heavy buying spree helped the indexes to make big gains.

According to stock exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold off equities worth Rs 12,436.22 crore on Tuesday.