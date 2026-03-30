NSE IPO Process Begins With OFS Notice, Shareholders Eligible Before June 15 Can Participate Until April 27

IPO Process Officially Begins. |

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE), India’s largest stock exchange, has officially started the process for its much-awaited Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company has issued an Offer for Sale (OFS) notice to its existing shareholders.

This step marks the formal beginning of the IPO journey, which investors have been waiting for a long time.

What Is OFS And Why It Matters?

OFS (Offer for Sale) allows existing shareholders to sell their shares to the public. These shares will later be offered to new investors through the IPO.

This is an important early stage of the IPO process, as it helps the company prepare for listing in the stock market.

Who Can Participate In OFS?

Not all shareholders can take part in this OFS. Only those who held NSE shares on or before June 15, 2025, are eligible.

If someone bought shares after this date, they will not be allowed to participate. This rule ensures that long-term shareholders get the first opportunity.

Deadline To Apply

Eligible shareholders who want to sell their shares must submit an Expression of Interest (EoI). The last date to apply is April 27, 2026.

An EoI simply shows the shareholder’s willingness to sell shares in the IPO process.

How Will Share Price Be Decided?

The IPO price will not be fixed in advance. Instead, it will be decided through a book-building process.

In this method, the final price is determined based on investor demand and market conditions. This helps in finding the correct value of the shares.

What Happens If Shares Are Not Sold?

If some shares are not sold during the OFS stage, they will be locked in for six months after listing.

This means shareholders cannot sell those shares immediately after the IPO. This rule helps prevent sudden selling pressure in the market.

What It Means For Investors?

NSE is the largest stock exchange in India, and its IPO has been in discussion for years. With the process now started, it could become one of the biggest IPOs in the country.

Retail investors may soon get a chance to invest directly in NSE for the first time.