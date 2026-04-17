NSE Gets SEBI Nod To Invest ₹100 Crore In Proposed National Coal Exchange Of India

NSE moves closer to launching a coal trading platform after securing SEBI approval for investment in the proposed exchange | Representational Image

New Delhi, April 17: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday said it has received approval from markets regulator Sebi to invest in the proposed National Coal Exchange of India Ltd.

The approval marks a key regulatory milestone towards setting up a structured market platform for physical coal trading in the country, NSE said in a statement.

Next steps include licensing and setup

The exchange will soon approach the Coal Controller Organisation to obtain the necessary licence for establishing the coal exchange under relevant regulatory provisions.

The proposed National Coal Exchange is aimed at facilitating electronic spot trading of coal through standardised contracts, enabling transparent price discovery and defined settlement mechanisms for participants, including producers, consumers and traders.

Push for transparent coal trading ecosystem

The initiative is expected to support the development of a formal, transparent, and efficient market structure for coal transactions, subject to incorporation of the entity and receipt of requisite approvals.

Earlier this week, the NSE received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for reservation of the name "National Coal Exchange of India Limited," which is only for name approval.

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Ownership structure and investment plan

The move follows NSE's board approval in February to set up a wholly owned subsidiary for the initiative, with a proposed initial capital infusion of up to Rs 100 crore. NSE plans to hold a 60 per cent stake in the venture, while the remaining 40 per cent will be offered to other shareholders.

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