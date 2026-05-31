NSE Extends Equity Derivatives Trading By 10 Minutes From August 3, F&O Market To Remain Open Till 3:40 PM

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has decided to extend trading hours for the equity derivatives segment by 10 minutes from August 3, 2026. |

Mumbai: In a significant move for derivatives traders, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced that trading hours for the equity derivatives segment will be extended by 10 minutes from August 3, 2026.

Under the revised schedule, the Futures and Options (F&O) market will now close at 3:40 PM, instead of the current closing time of 3:30 PM.

The exchange said the decision has been taken after changes in trading modalities and is aimed at improving market efficiency.

Which Segments Will Be Affected?

The change will apply to all major products in the equity derivatives segment, including:

- Index Futures

- Index Options

- Stock Futures

- Stock Options

These instruments are widely used by retail traders, institutional investors and market participants for trading and hedging purposes.

More Time for Traders to Manage Positions

According to NSE, the additional 10 minutes will give traders more flexibility to manage their open positions before the market closes.

This extra time can be particularly useful for:

- Adjusting trading positions

- Hedging market exposure

- Squaring off intraday trades

- Responding to late market movements

The final minutes of trading often witness sharp price swings, especially in options contracts. The extended session is expected to help traders make more informed decisions.

Expected Benefits for the Market

Market experts believe the move could bring several advantages.

The extended trading window may improve liquidity during the closing phase of the market. Institutional investors may also find it easier to execute large orders without creating excessive market impact.

In addition, the extra time could help reduce some of the pressure and volatility usually seen in the final minutes of trading.

Traders May Need to Adjust Strategies

While the change is expected to benefit market participants, traders will also need to adapt their trading plans and risk management strategies.

With the derivatives market remaining active for an additional 10 minutes each day, traders may have to revise their execution schedules, monitoring systems and end-of-day position management processes.

The new trading schedule will come into effect from August 3, 2026, marking an important operational change for India's largest stock exchange and its derivatives market participants.