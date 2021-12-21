NPCI partners with Udemy Business to upskill employees

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced its partnership with Udemy Business to encourage continuous learning and skill development for its employees.

NPCI offers programmes to build capability in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain, Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), Advance Open Source, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Product Strategy and Relationship Management, among others.

Under its vision of ‘Talent Development for All’, NPCI is betting big on the capability building of its employees and has increased its budget for Learning and Development (L&D) by seven times. The three-year association with Udemy Business will offer courses on in-demand skills such as tech, domain, behavioural, and leadership skills to all NPCI employees, who will now be able to access challenging assignments to enable experiential learning.

Nishith Chaturvedi, Chief Human Resources and Administration, NPCI said, “With this initiative, our employees can acquire the relevant skill sets required in the wake of this fast-paced disruptive world.”

Vinay Pradhan, Country Head - India & South Asia at Udemy Business. “As NPCI continues to enable their team to learn and develop their skills at work, we look forward to working with them to meet the challenges of the evolving technology space.”

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 12:58 PM IST