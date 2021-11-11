NPCI Bharat BillPay onboards ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd., the wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India, has tied up with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, to provide ClickPay to insurer’s customers.

How it works

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance will generate the ClickPay link and share it with the customers which will redirect them to the payment page comprising payment details.

The two-step process will help customers pay the bills without the hassle of putting in the premium amount, remembering premium payment dates, and going through arduous steps to make the payment.

Payment mechanism

Ashish Rao, Chief – Customer Experience and Operations, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “We are delighted to partner with NPCI and make ClickPay, a payment link, live for our customers.”

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. said, “We believe that this unique payment mechanism will offer a seamless insurance premium payment experience to all customers across the country. We are currently working on integrations with various service providers as well as Consumer Apps for enabling ClickPay, and are confident that this will be a ubiquitous mode of payment in times to come.”

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 12:40 PM IST