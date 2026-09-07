Novartis India Buys Minipress Brand For ₹1,250 Crore, Pfizer To Stop Selling Hypertension Drug

Novartis India will acquire Pfizer’s Minipress and Minipres brands for Rs 1,250 crore |

Mumbai: Novartis India’s board has approved the acquisition of the Minipress and Minipres trademarks registered in India from Pfizer Inc and Pfizer Products Inc for Rs 1,250 crore.

The deal also covers certain intellectual property rights linked to the brands, the company said in an exchange filing.

Following the approval, Novartis India signed an asset purchase agreement and trademark assignment deeds with the two Pfizer entities. The signing and completion of the transaction took place simultaneously.

Minipress XL generates Rs 228.6 crore revenue

Minipress XL recorded revenue of Rs 228.6 crore and delivered a compound annual growth rate of 6.3 percent over the past four years, according to IQVIA MAT July 2026 data cited by Novartis India.

The broader category expanded at a faster CAGR of 9 percent during the same period.

Minipress XL contains prazosin and is primarily prescribed for treating hypertension, or high blood pressure. It is also used to manage urinary symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Novartis India said the acquisition is not a related-party transaction. Pfizer Inc and Pfizer Products Inc are also unrelated to its promoter, promoter group or group companies.

Pfizer discontinues sales in India

Separately, Pfizer said it would discontinue the marketing, distribution and sale of Minipress XL in India from September 7, 2026.

The move follows Pfizer Inc’s decision to stop manufacturing the medicine.

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Pfizer Ltd will receive a lump-sum payment of USD 13.9 million, equivalent to approximately Rs 131.38 crore, from its US-based parent in connection with the discontinuation.

Pfizer shares were trading 0.8 percent lower at Rs 4,572.70 on the NSE at 11:45 am.

Dr Reddy’s agreement ends

The acquisition comes after Dr Reddy’s Laboratories terminated its distribution and promotion agreement with Novartis India for select domestic brands following a change in Novartis India’s controlling shareholding.

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Dr Reddy’s will continue commercialising the covered brands until September 30, 2026.

Novartis India shares were trading 2.9 percent higher at Rs 1,683.35 on the BSE at 11:45 am. The stock has gained around 68 percent in 2026.