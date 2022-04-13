Nova Benefits rolls out inclusive health insurance cover for companies

Nova Benefits, an employee wellness platform centred on corporate health insurance, has announced the roll-out of LGBTQIA+ or Same-Sex Corporate Health Insurance cover for companies.

Nova currently provides LGBTQIA+ corporate health insurance to several companies, including Snapdeal, SplashLearn, FlexiLoans Technologies Pvt Ltd, and Dev Synthesis, and looks forward to having more companies on board in the near future.

As a part of the LGBTQIA+ corporate health insurance cover offered via Nova Benefits:

‌An employee can enrol their same-sex partner as a dependant, along with other immediate family members.

‌The policy allows dependants to be included irrespective of their sexual orientation and gender identity.

‌There is also an option to increase the cover for LGBTQIA+ employees and provide maternity, paternity, and childcare benefits. These personalised policies are diverse and inclusive, with no differentiation in claim or cover.

Speaking about the LGBTQIA+ cover, Saransh Garg, CEO & co-founder of Nova Benefits said, “While we have always provided gender-independent health covers for our employees, a conversation with Snapdeal helped us understand that companies are also actively working towards having policies that bring more inclusivity to the workplace.”

He further added, “What is also interesting to note is that in addition to all-inclusive covers, we also have companies approaching us exclusively for LGBTQIA+ covers as a standalone offering, over and above the standard health insurance cover.”

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 03:03 PM IST