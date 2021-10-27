Nova Benefits partners with Zyla Health; to offer full-stack wellness program

Bangalore-based employee wellness platform Nova Benefits has partnered with AI-based healthcare management platform Zyla Health to offer personalized and real-time 24x7 care to all partners of Nova Benefits. This partnership will offer a personalized wellness program to corporations- starting with a Health Risk Assessment, along with an Annual Health Check-up, it said in a press release.

Based on the results of the assessment and the check-up, Zyla will prepare a Group Health Report which will explain the risk cohorts, along with recommended interventions to the corporate partners.

Founded in 2020 by Saransh Garg and Yash Gupta, Nova Benefits is a technology-led employee wellness platform, centered around insurance. Since its inception, the company has been working towards providing employees with access to their wellness benefits on a single platform, increasing their insurance coverage and helping HRs save time by automating manual workflows. Through the partnership, Nova Benefits will receive access to Zyla's healthcare offering.

Saransh Garg, Co-founder and CEO, Nova Benefits said, “The health and wellness industry in India has witnessed a significant upsurge in the past few years. Our partnership with Zyla brings us closer to our vision of a full-stack health and wellness offering for our partners.”

As a part of the risk assessment, Nova Benefits will offer corporates a Full body Health checkup from Zyla that will include 61 tests. Additionally, the employees will go through a health assessment (lasting 15-25 minutes) with the Zyla medical team, on the basis of which a personalised risk profile will be shared with the employees to plan their interventions, if required.

Khushboo Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Zyla Health, commented, "With this latest partnership, we aim to cater to the healthcare needs of more than 100,000 Nova users by bringing to them a personal healthcare expert that is always by their side."

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 10:22 AM IST