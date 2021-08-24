NOTO raises pre-Series A funding round from VC firms, actor-producer John Abraham

NOTO, a low-calorie, high-protein ice cream and real fruit popsicles brand with zero added sugar, has announced raising Rs 4 crore in a pre-series A funding round. The round saw participation from a group of investors, including Titan Capital, Rockstud Capital, actor-producer John Abraham, WEH Ventures, and a few more angel investors.

The brand was founded by husband-wife duo Varun and Ashni Sheth in 2018. Varun holds a degree in Culinary Arts from New York and focuses on product development. Ashni, a communication major from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, and design alumni from Istituto Marangoni, Milan, is the marketing and communications head; bringing creative flair to NOTO.

NOTO breaks the common myth that if it's easy on the calories, it's really not going to satiate those taste buds. The brand has disrupted this misconception by ensuring that NOTO tastes just as creamy and delicious as the regular ice creams. Each 125 ml tub has only 75-95 calories, 3 grams of fat, 75 percent-less sugar, and higher protein than traditional ice creams. NOTO also has six exciting flavors for popsicle fans. These low-calorie offerings have Zero added sugar. The flavors are made with 40 percent real fruit (unsweetened), apple concentrate, vitamin C, and prebiotic fiber, it said in a press release.

Varun Sheth, Co-founder, NOTO, said, "We're very excited about this fund raise because it gives us a runway to achieve bigger things, and we are grateful to everyone who has made it possible."

“After our investment in sport, Priya and I are identifying health and fitness businesses that have growth potential as well as which align with our lifestyle, and NOTO is one such business. We see NOTO as the leading healthy ice cream in the industry with strong promoters and on-point branding. We are excited about the strategic expansion plans to key cities and want to be part of the NOTO growth story.” said John Abraham.

Abhishek Agarwal, Managing Partner of Rockstud Capital, said, "There has been an acceleration in consumers' preference towards healthier desserts. NOTO, with its calibrated product offerings, is well placed to cater to this rising demand. It is a brand that aims to revolutionize the way people consume ice creams without compromising on taste."

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 02:11 PM IST