‘Notions of India’, design competition by Tata Structura, announces finalists

Tata Structura, the structural hollow section brand from Tata Steel, had launched the Second edition of ‘Notions of India’ design competition on March 3, 2021 in the presence of Ratan Tata, Chairman Tata Trusts and Chairman Emeritus Tata Sons, and N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Group.

Notions of India encourages architects and engineers to design an iconic sculpture, preferably using YST 355 steel hollow sections, that signifies the vision and journey of India into the future.

The competition, spanning over five months, witnessed over 5,200 registrations and participants from 13 countries who gave shape to their imagination, embodying the idea of India - today and tomorrow, and which will serve as a visual treat and a reminder for years to come.

With over 575 submissions, the selection included five levels of Juries comprising India’s most respected architects and engineers including Dhananjay Dake, Balan Nambiar, Sanjeev Kumar Lohia, Prof. K Jaisim, Hariom Gera, P Surya Prakash, Sheila Sri Prakash, and Anurag Sinha to name a few.

Rajeev Singhal, Vice President, Flats Products, Tata Steel, said: “Competitions like ‘Notions of India’ will inspire young talented architects and engineers to innovate and explore a future of possibilities, enabled by steel.”

Sanjay S Sahni, Executive-in-Charge Tubes, said: “Notions of India is a global design competition to celebrate steel's versatility, strength and aesthetic appeal through creation of iconic structures in major cities.”

Tatas

A total of twelve leading designs, based on the evaluation by four rounds of juries, were shortlisted as the finalists and revealed on August 15, 2021, India’s 75th Independence Day. The final winners will be announced on October 2, 2021.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:04 AM IST