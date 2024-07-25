 'Not One Female Face?': Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta Calls Out GSF Accelerator For All-Male Panel; Netizens React
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Not One Female Face?': Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta Calls Out GSF Accelerator For All-Male Panel; Netizens React

'Not One Female Face?': Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta Calls Out GSF Accelerator For All-Male Panel; Netizens React

Radhika Gupta calls out all-male panel at GSF Accelerator Conference, ignites social media backlash over lack of female representation

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
'Not One Female Face?': Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta Calls Out GSF Accelerator For All-Male Panel; Netizens React | File

Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, recently voiced her disappointment on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, over the GSF Accelerator (a platform for Indian startups), for its lineup for the upcoming founders-investors conference scheduled to take place at Shangri-La Bengaluru.

Radhika Gupta, re-sharing the post wrote, "Sorry to call this out, but at a time when women are doing much awesome stuff in start ups and in investing, when the government talks women led development … not one female face? #Manel."

The controversy erupted when the organisation posted a promotional image, a tweet by GSF Accelerator, which featured 40 male speakers, sparking a backlash due to the complete absence of female representation.

Read Also
RBI Tightens Rules For Domestic Money Transfers: New Guidelines For Cash Transactions And KYC
article-image

Gupta expressed her frustration over the all-male panel, especially in a time when women are making significant strides in the startup and investment sectors.

Netizens Reaction

Gupta's tweet sparked a many responses from various sectors with many echoing her sentiments as well as expressing disappointment and frustration over the lack of female representation.

One of the X user commented, "Looks like now they have just given up even the hypocrisy of having a token name in their boy clubs."

Another user added, "Do not be sorry, especially when calling out the blatant lack of diversity in an all-male panel of speakers. It's crucial to hold organizers accountable and demand inclusive representation. This is utterly shameful!

Another remarked, "Wow, 40 people and not one female! Where are the women? I guess we have enough female investors/founders to be called at least for the sake of formality? Shame."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SBI Life On All Time High: Surges 3.5% After Posting 34% Increase In Net Profit

SBI Life On All Time High: Surges 3.5% After Posting 34% Increase In Net Profit

Cement Shares Down; ACC, Ambuja Shares Drop By Over 1%

Cement Shares Down; ACC, Ambuja Shares Drop By Over 1%

Sportier Ride with Enhanced Features: 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

Sportier Ride with Enhanced Features: 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

₹4,185 Crore Outage: Microsoft Tech Glitch Hit Airlines, Banks & Healthcare, The Hardest Says...

₹4,185 Crore Outage: Microsoft Tech Glitch Hit Airlines, Banks & Healthcare, The Hardest Says...

Nestle India Shares Drop 3% After Quarterly Earnings; Reports 6.92% Profit Increase in Q1FY25

Nestle India Shares Drop 3% After Quarterly Earnings; Reports 6.92% Profit Increase in Q1FY25