Not linked Aadhaar-PAN card yet? You may have to pay Rs 10,000 as a penalty: Know more

The deadline to link your Aadhaar and PAN card is just around the corner and now, if you fail to link them before March 31, then you might have to shell out Rs 10,000 as a penalty to the Income Tax department.

The Income Tax (IT) department has now issued a notification stating that those who use unlinked PAN cards will have to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000 under Section 272B of the Income Tax Act to the department.

Earlier, the IT department had said in a notification that all the unlinked PAN cards will become inoperative after March 31.

However, using PAN card as ID proof for non-tax purposes including opening a bank account are exempt for paying penalties, the IT department said.