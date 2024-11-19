 Not Designed For Indian Conditions? IndiGo's Airbus A321neo Fails To Accommodate; Passenger Complains Of Not Being Able To Charge Phone
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNot Designed For Indian Conditions? IndiGo's Airbus A321neo Fails To Accommodate; Passenger Complains Of Not Being Able To Charge Phone

Not Designed For Indian Conditions? IndiGo's Airbus A321neo Fails To Accommodate; Passenger Complains Of Not Being Able To Charge Phone

An aviation blogger on Meta's Instagram named Vimanspotter pointed out in one of his videos that Indian users are unable to charge their devices on IndiGo's A321neo Stretch Aircraft.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
article-image

In the 21st century, one of the most dire needs is a fully charged phone. Leaving your house with a phone that is not fully charged could create potential difficulty for users.

Digital payments, digital documents—access to all of these comes down to how long your phone's or device's battery lasts. Frequent travellers now charge their devices in the flight, train, or bus; all of the above offers charging ports to accommodate travellers' charging needs.

An aviation blogger on Meta's Instagram named Vimanspotter pointed out in one of his videos that Indian users are unable to charge their devices on IndiGo's A321neo Stretch Aircraft.

Reasons behind the claim

FPJ Shorts
Mythical 'Doom Fish' Returns To California: Is It A Warning Of A Natural Disaster? Know What Its Sighting Means
Mythical 'Doom Fish' Returns To California: Is It A Warning Of A Natural Disaster? Know What Its Sighting Means
SSC CGL Tier 2, Constable GD Exam Dates Announced, Check Here!
SSC CGL Tier 2, Constable GD Exam Dates Announced, Check Here!
'I Cry A Lot In Bathroom': Shah Rukh Khan Says He Gets 'Self Critical' When His Films Flop, Admits He Does Not Show It To Anyone
'I Cry A Lot In Bathroom': Shah Rukh Khan Says He Gets 'Self Critical' When His Films Flop, Admits He Does Not Show It To Anyone
Not Designed For Indian Conditions? IndiGo's Airbus A321neo Fails To Accommodate; Passenger Complains Of Not Being Able To Charge Phone
Not Designed For Indian Conditions? IndiGo's Airbus A321neo Fails To Accommodate; Passenger Complains Of Not Being Able To Charge Phone

The blogger claimed that he observed this in a user's post on X, IndiGo's A321neo Stretch aircraft, which introduced a new universal power socket that can accept a range of plugs, but it runs on 110V/60Hz.

The majority of devices in India are designed for 220V/50Hz and need particular pin types. Therefore, in order to use this onboard facility, passengers who have chargers made for Indian standard where the main supply is 220V/50Hz sockets might need an adapter.

Rely on a powerbank

As observed during your flight, a passenger struggled to plug in their charger due to a mismatch in pin type and ultimately had to rely on a power bank.

Solution to charging problem

Many people find the onboard USB Type-C ports convenient, but those who still use USB Type A may encounter restrictions.

To meet these needs, it would be considerate of IndiGo to think about bringing adapters on board. These minor, customer-focused improvements can have a big impact on the traveller experience.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Not Designed For Indian Conditions? IndiGo's Airbus A321neo Fails To Accommodate; Passenger...

Not Designed For Indian Conditions? IndiGo's Airbus A321neo Fails To Accommodate; Passenger...

New Supply Of Office Space In Top 7 Cities Down 4% In July-September; Demand Up 17%: Vestian

New Supply Of Office Space In Top 7 Cities Down 4% In July-September; Demand Up 17%: Vestian

Zee Entertainment Shares Zoom Almost 10% On NSE After Goenka Resigns As Managing Director Of ZEEL

Zee Entertainment Shares Zoom Almost 10% On NSE After Goenka Resigns As Managing Director Of ZEEL

Suzlon Energy Shares Surge 5% After Morgan Stanley Rating Upgrade; Hits Upper Circuit Limit

Suzlon Energy Shares Surge 5% After Morgan Stanley Rating Upgrade; Hits Upper Circuit Limit

PSU Stocks Surge Up To 6%; IRFC, BHEL, PFC Rally On Revised Dividend And Buyback Norms

PSU Stocks Surge Up To 6%; IRFC, BHEL, PFC Rally On Revised Dividend And Buyback Norms