Norton Introduces New 450 CC Urban Motorcycle, Bringing Its Distinctive Character To A New Generation |

London, November 2: Norton Motorcycles today announces its new 450 cc urban motorcycle, marking a significant step in the British brand’s resurgence and introducing its distinctive approach to motorcycling to a new generation of riders.

The new motorcycle brings Norton's principles of design, dynamics and detail to a new category. Combining reductive design, engaging performance and modern technology, it represents an expansion of the Norton portfolio while preserving the character and craftsmanship that have defined the marque for more than a century.

Developed as part of Norton's ambitious new product strategy, the motorcycle is powered by a liquid-cooled 454 cc single-cylinder engine producing 45 Nm of torque, with an emphasis on responsive, accessible performance.

An aluminium frame provides the foundation for agile, confidence-inspiring handling, while an 8-inch TFT touchscreen introduces a contemporary digital experience with advanced connectivity features.

Together, these elements create a motorcycle designed to bring the emotional appeal of Norton to a new generation of customers, combining usability with the distinctive presence and riding character expected from the brand.

A New Expression Of Norton

The new 450 cc motorcycle reflects Norton's belief that exceptional motorcycle design is not defined by just engine capacity or category, but by the experience and emotional connection it creates.

Its reductive design approach follows the unifying principles established by Norton's new generation of motorcycles: perfect proportions, a strong stance, sophisticated surfaces and razor-sharp attention to detail. Every element has been developed to contribute to a cohesive, distinctive and desirable motorcycle.

Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, "Norton has never been defined just by engine capacity or a particular category of motorcycle. It is defined by its character, its design, engineering and the emotional connection it creates with riders. Our vision is to bring this compelling experience forward to a new generation of customers while remaining true to the principles that define Norton now and into the future.

"With the Manx R, we demonstrated our reinterpretation of Norton for the modern era through uncompromising, modern design with distinctive performance. The new Norton 450 urban motorcycle carries the same approach into an entirely new category. It is not simply about extending our product range; it is about creating motorcycles with their own identity, each unmistakably Norton.

"Supported by TVS Motor Company's long-term commitment, global engineering capabilities and investment in the brand, we are building a new generation of Norton motorcycles for customers around the world. Our strategy is to establish Norton as one of the most desirable names in modern motorcycling, recognised for exceptional design, engaging performance and a truly discerning ownership experience."

Building A New Generation Of Norton Motorcycles

The introduction of the new 450 cc motorcycle builds on the momentum of Norton's product resurgence.

At EICMA 2025, Norton unveiled four new-generation motorcycles: the Manx, Manx R, Atlas and Atlas GT. Deliveries of the Manx R and Atlas have started in European markets, with the Manx and Atlas GT to follow.

Norton's new design direction has already gained international recognition. The Manx R received the prestigious Red Dot: Best of the Best distinction at the 2026 Red Dot Award: Design Concept, following its success at the 2026 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA).

This commitment to design extends beyond the motorcycles themselves. In collaboration with Foster + Partners, Norton is developing a new global retail concept that is part of a holistic approach to deliver a cohesive and aspirational brand experience.

A Long-Term Commitment To Global Growth

Norton's resurgence is supported by TVS Motor Company's long-term investment in the British marque, including the continued development of its Solihull, UK, facility as a centre for motorcycle design and engineering along with TVS Motor global engineering center in Italy and TVS Motor’s R&D headquarters in India.

Bringing together British motorcycle expertise and international engineering talent, Norton is developing a growing portfolio of distinctive products, supported by advanced engineering capabilities and a commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

The company has established a retail network of more than 50 locations across 10 markets, including the UK, Italy, France, Germany and Spain. Preparations are also progressing for Norton's introduction into India and the United States.

The new 450cc urban motorcycle will form an important part of this international expansion, opening the Norton experience to new customers while strengthening the brand's presence across a wider range of motorcycle categories.

Sales will begin in 2027, with the motorcycle's official model name to be revealed ahead of launch.