Northern Railway nets record collection from pax, parcel & other earnings

Northern Railway has achieved an milestone and earned first position among all Zonal Railways in passenger, parcel and other earnings by collecting over Rs 10,000 crores

Northern Railway touched Rs 10,000 crores through passenger earnings, Rs 1,000 crores through coaching earnings and Rs 500 crores in parcel earnings.

Confirming the development se senior officer of the Northern Railway said, "Despite various constraints and challenges, Northern Railway has breached significant barriers in Passenger, Parcel, and other Coaching Earnings in the Financial year 2022-2023 and achieved first position."

Northern Railway first to achieve milestone

"Northern Railway (NR) has become the first railway ever to achieve this milestone. NR achieved the stiff target of Rs 10168 crores. of passenger earnings set by the Railway Board for the year 2022-23 during the first week of March 2023 itself. The final figures of FY are likely to be around Rs. 11000 crores," said officials.

"It has been the historic and best-ever performance of Northern Railway in passenger and parcel segments during FY 2022-23. Northern Railway expresses its gratitude to all the customers and the traveling public for their patronage and assures its highest standards of service in meeting their expectations and aspirations," the officials said in their press statement.