Home / Business / Nokia unveils two new feature phones Nokia 105, Nokia 105 Plus in India; check for more details

Agencies | Updated on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

Nokia 105 Plus is available at Rs 1,399 in charcoal and red colour variants./ Representative image | Photo credit: IANS
HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Thursday launched two new upgraded feature phones -- Nokia 105 and the new Nokia 105 Plus - in the country.

The Nokia 105 is available at Rs 1,299 in charcoal and blue colour variants and Nokia 105 Plus at Rs 1,399 in charcoal and red colour variants.

"Nokia is number 1 feature phone brand in India in value and popularity as per the latest IDC reports and we continue our leadership streak in this segment with the launch of Nokia 105 and Nokia 105 Plus," Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, said in a statement.

"Our success in feature phone category can largely be attributed to our global bestseller Nokia 105 which now gets a new avatar with a new ergonomic design and wireless FM feature. The new Nokia 105 Plus has exciting additions including the auto-call recording and long battery life," Kochhar added.

Nokia 105 features a solid, modern design that is said to fit perfectly in the hand. The inherent colours of the phones minimise the visibility of scratches while it also offers entertainment on the go.

Nokia 105 Plus has an MP3 Player, auto call-recording and memory card features which is a great value addition in this category. The phone packs in a larger 1000mAh battery, a dedicated SD card slot and auto call recording.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 04:55 PM IST