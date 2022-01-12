Nokia rolls out Lite Earbuds, Wired Buds in India; check prices here

The Nokia Lite Earbuds, which have been on the European shelves for a while, are now coming to India. As per GSM Arena, along with the wireless buds, the company has announced the Nokia Wired Buds.

Key features

The Lite Earbuds have 6mm drivers and can last about 6 hours continuous playback and 36 hours with the extra charge in the case.

The case has a 400 mAh battery and charges over USB-C. Gesture control and Google Assistant/Siri support are also on the list of features. The only available colour is Charcoal and the price is Rs 2,799 ($38).

According to GSM Arena, the Wired Buds, on the other hand, connect using a 3.5mm audio jack and while there are no ANC or other fancy features like that, the passive isolation is great. That's achieved through a special angled design.

There's also a microphone on the menu and support Google Assistant and Siri. The pair goes for just Rs 299 ($4).

(With inputs from ANI)

