Noise partners with Optiemus Electronics; to aid domestic production of consumer electronics

Noise, lifestyle brand, has announced its partnership with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom Limited. The two homegrown brands intend to offer custom-made based gadgets for Indian users.

In the initial phase, OEL will design and manufacture hearable products for Noise. Supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, the recent move intends to create job opportunities for homegrown talent and the workforce, it said in a press release.

The manufacturing will take place at OEL’s two state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Noida. The preliminary phase will witness the production Make in India TWS earbuds by Noise. With this partnership, Noise intends to launch half a dozen products in the next 6 months. These products are expected to launch in the Indian market by the end of this month.

Announcing the partnership, A. Gururaj, MD, Optiemus Electronics Limited said; “Wearables are witnessing tremendous growth in India as we are the world’s youngest nation with disposable incomes, fitness-conscious youth and working-class people. Through this partnership [with OEL]; we are committed to delivering the best value to Noise in line with their business objectives.”

Speaking on the partnership, Gaurav Khatri, Co-founder at Noise said, “We are delighted to share that Noise will be enhancing its production to offer Make in India products to the Noisemakers with our partnership with Optiemus Electronics. The long-term alliance brings together our synergies to contribute towards the noble vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

OEL has manufactured and delivered over 14 million mobile devices for Indian and Global Brands since 2016, catering to a gamut of products and industries such as Telecom, IT, Hearables and Wearables and retail technology solutions, to list a few.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:28 PM IST