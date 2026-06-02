Noel's Daughter Maya May Exit Tata Digital To Move To Trent

Maya Tata, daughter of Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, is reportedly considering a move out of Tata Digital as the company undergoes a major restructuring.

The 37-year-old is said to be evaluating opportunities across several Tata Group companies. Among the options being considered, Trent has emerged as her preferred destination, according to a report by The Times of India.

The development comes at a time when Tata Digital is facing increased scrutiny over its financial performance.

According to the report, Noel Tata has raised concerns about losses at the business amid broader discussions within the group regarding the leadership and future direction of Tata Sons.

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Tata Sons has invested more than Rs 24,000 crore into Tata Digital, which houses businesses such as BigBasket, Tata Neu, Croma and Tata 1mg.

As part of the restructuring process, the workforce at Tata Neu has reportedly been reduced by more than half.

If Maya Tata joins Trent, she would become the second of Noel Tata’s three children to be associated with the retail company.

Her brother, Neville Tata, already works with Trent and oversees the Star Bazaar retail business. Noel Tata also serves as chairman of Trent.

The possible move would further strengthen the family's presence within one of the Tata Group’s fastest-growing retail businesses.

Maya Tata has followed a different career path compared to her siblings.

While Neville Tata has remained within Trent and her sister Leah Tata is associated with Indian Hotels Company, Maya has worked across multiple Tata Group businesses.

She began her career at Tata Capital before moving to Tata Digital.

The report also noted that Maya, Neville and Leah serve on the boards of smaller entities linked to Tata Trusts, the principal shareholder of Tata Sons.

Neville Tata additionally serves on the board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, one of the group's key philanthropic institutions.

The reported move comes amid significant restructuring efforts within Tata Digital and renewed discussions around governance and leadership across the broader Tata Group ecosystem.