Noel Tata To Retire From Titan Board On Nov 12

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Noel Tata will retire as Vice Chairman and Director of Titan Company on Nov 12, ending his association with the company's board that began in August 2003.

In a stock exchange filing, Titan acknowledged Tata's contribution to its strategic direction, particularly his expertise in consumer and retail businesses.

The announcement accompanied the company's financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27.

Read Also Trent Chairman Noel Tata To Retire On November 11 After 29 Years, Bahram Vakil Named Successor

Titan reported a 113.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,393 crore for the quarter ended Sept 30.

The earnings included a ₹671 crore gain arising from a fair value adjustment to its non-controlling interest (NCI) put option liability.

Revenue from operations increased 10.1% to ₹20,614 crore, while profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) climbed 91.1% to ₹3,799 crore.

Titan's jewellery portfolio, comprising brands such as Tanishq, Mia and Zoya, recorded 24% growth to ₹17,495 crore, excluding bullion and digital gold sales.

Promotional campaigns, including Festival of Diamonds, supported demand for studded jewellery.

The watches business registered 27% growth to ₹1,881 crore, driven by premiumisation and continued consumer interest in analogue timepieces.

The eyecare division expanded 28% to ₹281 crore, supported by its multi-brand strategy and upgraded retail network.

Titan's emerging businesses recorded a 21% increase in total income to ₹171 crore, although the segment reported a ₹6 crore loss.

Managing Director Ajoy Chawla described the quarter as one of broad-based growth, with consolidated operating growth reaching 25% year-on-year.

He said consumer demand remained resilient despite a strong comparative quarter and the shift of part of the festive calendar into the following quarter.

Chawla highlighted design-led jewellery collections, premium watches and improvements in the eyecare customer experience as important growth drivers.

He added that Titan Engineering and Automation (TEAL) continued expanding its precision engineering capabilities.

The company remains focused on product innovation, brand development and customer engagement to support future growth.