Nobody wants to kill telecom sector: Rajnish Kumar

With the telecom firms staring at a massive Rs 1.47 lakh crore of AGR dues, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on Monday said "nobody wants to kill the sector".

The state-owned bank is yet to hear from the government on the issue, he said, when asked if it has sought views from bankers.

"Nobody wants to kill the sector, let me be very clear," Kumar said, when asked about the problems being faced by the telecom industry.

It can be noted that earlier this month, Kumar had said that State Bank of India has a loan outstanding of Rs 29,000 crore to the telecom sector and another Rs 14,000 crore in bank guarantees, which can get invoked in case of a non-payment of dues by the telcos.