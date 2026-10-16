No US PERM Suspension Notice, H-1B Workforce Below 1%: Tech Mahindra

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Tech Mahindra has said it has not received any communication from the US government regarding the suspension of its Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) applications, which employers use to sponsor certain foreign workers for permanent residency.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohit Joshi said the company's limited dependence on H-1B visas and substantial local hiring in the US reduced its exposure to immigration-related restrictions.

Speaking at Tech Mahindra's second-quarter earnings conference on Oct 15, Joshi said fewer than 1% of its employees held H-1B visas.

He added that approximately 70% of the company's locally hired US workforce comprised permanent residents, limiting its need for fresh green-card applications.

Highlights Local Hiring

Joshi said Tech Mahindra continued to comply with applicable immigration regulations and maintained a strong recruitment strategy in the US.

The company's clarification follows reports that the US Department of Labor suspended several major technology companies from the PERM programme over alleged misuse of employment-based immigration pathways.

The companies named include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, Microsoft, Adobe and Cognizant. Tech Mahindra maintained that it had not received any such notification.

Meanwhile, HCLTech and Infosys indicated that the reported restrictions were unlikely to materially affect their businesses. TCS also cited its limited PERM applications and emphasis on local recruitment as factors that could minimise disruption.

Q2 Profit Rises 32%

Separately, Tech Mahindra reported a 32% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,586 crore for the quarter ended Sept 30, 2026.

Revenue from operations grew 15.6% annually and 3% sequentially to ₹16,180 crore.

The company's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin improved to 14.8%, rising 40 basis points quarter-on-quarter and 260 basis points year-on-year.

Tech Mahindra also recorded its fourth consecutive quarter of new deal wins exceeding $1 billion.

Net new deal wins reached $1.02 billion during the September quarter, representing 25.4% annual growth.

The results reflect improved profitability, revenue expansion and continued deal momentum as the company navigates evolving US immigration policies.