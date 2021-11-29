No proposal to recognise bitcoin, crypto as legal currency: Nirmala Sitharaman

The government has clarified that it is has no proposal to recognise cryptocoins in a written reply to Lok Sabh on Monday (November 29). The written reply by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it does not collect data on Bitcoin transactions.

The Crypto Bill is one of the many items on the list of bills to be introduced in Parliament during the Winter Session.

The government plans to introduce the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2021 in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. The Bill seeks to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies to promote underlying technologies while allowing an official digital currency by RBI.

No proposal to recognise Bitcoin as currency: FM

On being asked whether the government has any proposal to recognise Bitcoin as a currency in the country, the Finance Minister said ''No, sir''.

The government will look at a regulatory mechanism like it is done for currency by Reserve Bank of India, according to news reports.

The Government has received a proposal from Reserve Bank of India in October, 2021 for amendment to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 to enhance the scope of the definition of ‘bank note’ to include currency in digital form.

Bitcoin is a digital currency that allows people to buy goods and services and exchange money without involving banks, credit card issuers or other third parties.

It was introduced in 2008 by an unidentified group of programmers as a cryptocurrency as well as an electronic payment system. It is reportedly the first decentralised digital currency where peer-to-peer transactions take place without any intermediary.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 01:10 PM IST