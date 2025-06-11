No More Suspense: Indian Railways To Prepare Final Chart 24 Hours In Advance; Waitlisted Travelers To See Hassle-Free Travel Experiences

File Image |

Indian Railways has decided to prepare the final chart 24 hours in advance. The idea originated during Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s visit to Bikaner on May 21. Local railway officials suggested the chart be prepared earlier to reduce last-minute confusion. Initially, the final chart was prepared 2.5 to 4 hours before a train's departure. It always created uncertainty among the passengers.

The Minister immediately approved the idea, leading to its implementation on a trial basis. This new initiative has already been implemented on a trial basis in the Bikaner division from June 6.

Waitlisted travellers can travel without any hassle. These travelers used to have little time for passengers to make alternative arrangements if their ticket was not confirmed.

Railway Sources stated that the early results of this trial have been very promising. Passengers experienced greater clarity in the first four days alone and had more time to plan their travel.

Following the success of the Bikaner trial, Indian Railways is now planning to expand the initiative to other high-traffic routes. If fully implemented, this change could transform train travel across India.

It would offer passengers more convenience and help the Railways manage busy routes more efficiently.

With the new system, passengers with waitlisted tickets will know a full day in advance whether they can board the train. This will be especially helpful for those travelling on high-demand routes such as Delhi-Bihar, UP-Mumbai, or Bengal-Gujarat, where waiting lists often run into the hundreds and tickets are frequently marked as “regret".