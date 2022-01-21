No involvement in Tek Fog; bulk of India revenue from corporates, not govt: Persistent Systems

Denying “any involvement” in the ‘Tek Fog’ matter, mid-tier IT company Persistent Systems asserted that “most if not all” of its domestic revenue comes from corporates, and not from the government.

“We have done our investigations, we have nothing to do with Tek Fog or any of the organisations mentioned there,” stated the company’s chief executive on a post-earnings call.

The company reported that 10.9 per cent of its US$199.1 million or Rs 1,491 crore in revenue during the December quarter had come from the India market.

In a statement issued after the publishing of the investigative report, Persistent had said that it values inclusivity and free speech in the society and has zero tolerance for hate speech and harassment.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 08:05 PM IST