No holiday smiles here: Onion prices surge in Kerala during Christmas, New Year's

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: The rising price of onions in Thiruvananthapuram brought woes to the common people ahead of the Christmas and New Year.

Onion, an essential ingredient in all meat dishes are costing even more than the meat. The prices of the onions have touched Rs 200 in the market.

"The hike in onion prices has put the hotel and restaurant industry in crisis. In Kerala, every dish needs onion, be it egg curry with morning breakfast or any meat dishes, onions are an essential ingredient," B Madhusoodanan Nair, working president, of Kerala Hotels and Restaurant Association said.

"The prices of small onions have now crossed Rs 180 mark. If we increase prices in our menu then we are bound to lose customers. The government must intervene to put an end to this onion crisis," he added.