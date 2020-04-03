No Corona No: Mexican beer brand to suspend production due to restrictions

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Mexican brewer of Corona beer on Thursday said that it is suspending its production due the health emergency.
According to reports, Mexico's Grupo Modelo said that the measure was in line with the Mexican government's order to suspend all non-essential activities until April 30 to slow the spread of coronavirus. The company in a statement said, "We are in the process of lowering production at our plants to the bare minimum." The company also said that it was ready to operate with 75 percent of its staff working remotely to guarantee the supply of beer, if the government agreed.
Earlier, the demand for Corona beer was affected due to the novel coronavirus, reported Bloomberg. "The damage has become more severe in recent days as infections spread. Shares of Corona-maker Constellation Brands Inc. dived 8 per cent this week in New York," the Bloomberg report said.
Mexico now has 1,378 confirmed new coronavirus cases, with 37 deaths. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has soared past one million and fatalities have topped 50,000 as the United States reported the highest daily death toll of any country so far.
Despite more than half the planet living in some form of lockdown, the virus is continuing to spread rapidly, and to claim lives at an alarming pace, with the US, Spain and Britain all seeing their worst days yet.
