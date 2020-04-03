No Corona No: Mexican beer brand to suspend production due to restrictions

Earlier, the demand for Corona beer was affected due to the novel coronavirus, reported Bloomberg. "The damage has become more severe in recent days as infections spread. Shares of Corona-maker Constellation Brands Inc. dived 8 per cent this week in New York," the Bloomberg report said.

Mexico now has 1,378 confirmed new coronavirus cases, with 37 deaths. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has soared past one million and fatalities have topped 50,000 as the United States reported the highest daily death toll of any country so far.

Despite more than half the planet living in some form of lockdown, the virus is continuing to spread rapidly, and to claim lives at an alarming pace, with the US, Spain and Britain all seeing their worst days yet.