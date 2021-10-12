No capacity cap on domestic scheduled flights from October 18: Centre

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday has allowed domestic airlines to operate domestic flights with full capacity of their pre-COVID capacity from October 18. Last month, the Ministry had allowed 85 percent of pre-COVID domestic flights to resume.

Currently, domestic flights capacity is capped at 85 percent.

The ministry stated in its order that "it has been decided to restore the scheduled domestic air operation with effect from October 18, 2021, without any capacity restriction".

The order noted that the decision was taken "after a review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel".

When the government resumed the scheduled domestic flights on May 25 last year after a two-month break, the ministry had allowed the carriers to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic services.

The cap was gradually increased to 80 per cent by December 2020.

The 80-per cent cap remained in place till June 1 this year.

The May 28 decision to bring down the cap from 80 to 50 per cent from June 1 onwards was taken "in view of the sudden surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases across the country, decrease in passenger traffic and the passenger load (occupancy rate) factor", the ministry had said.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 04:48 PM IST