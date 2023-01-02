NMDC raises prices of iron ore products by 200-500 rupees per tn | Image credit: NMDC (Representative)

NMDC Ltd has increased the prices of its iron ore products by 200-500 rupees per tonne for January, effective Sunday, the company said in an exchange filing.

The price of iron ore lumps has been set by the company at 4,300 rupees a tonne, an increase of 200 rupees from December.

The price of iron ore fines has been set at 3,410 rupees per tonne, up 500 rupees from the previous month.

According to a senior company official, the internal pricing panel for NMDC convened on Saturday and decided to raise prices for January in accordance with the general price trend and domestic demand.

For December, NMDC sold iron ore lumps at 4,100 rupees per tonne and fines at 2,910 rupees per tonne.