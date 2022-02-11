Nitstone Finserv announces TCS as its technology partner

Nitstone Finserv, the Bengaluru-based Fintech (NBFC), announced its partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as its technology partner.

Nitstone Finserv and TCS will combine its deep industry knowledge, and experience to improve the end-to-end customer journey using integrated and intelligent adeptness, for loan sourcing and servicing through digital platforms, it said in a press statement.

TCS will enable Nitstone Finserv to gain access to real-time data and customer insights, enhancing business simulations for improved revenue, costs, and optimized operations further increasing its digital and platform positioning through advanced digital capabilities.

The partnership will also provide the customers a seamless access to a suite of financial solutions that they're able to tap on their path to financial independence. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is one of the largest IT services company in the world by market capitalisation and operates in 149 locations across 46 countries.

Launched in 2018, Nitstone Finserv provides quick financial solutions through personal loans, gold loans, and consumer durable loans to customers through online platforms and branches.

''Our partnership with TCS helps us to enhance the digital footprint for the strategic growth of our business through a well-tailored origination solution, mitigating key risk parameters as well as providing the best customer experience,'' said Govindankutty Edaden, Executive Director, Nitstone Finserv. ''The TCS partnership will support the ambitious growth plans of Nitstone Finserv.''

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:10 AM IST