Nitin Gadkari’s plan to turn India into EV power hub gets a break after Elon Musk puts India entry plan on hold

High profile union minister Nitin Gadkari’s ambitious plan to turn India into an EV power hub on Friday received a blow after Elon Musk owned electric car maker Tesla has put on hold plans to sell electric cars in India, abandoned a search for showroom space and reassigned some of its domestic team after failing to secure lower import taxes. Gadkari had announced that the government is aiming for 30 per cent electric vehicle sales penetration for private cars, about 70 per cent for commercial vehicles, and 80 per cent for two and three-wheelers by 2030.

Gadkari had also said that in the wake of adoption of EVs surges by 40 per cent in two-wheelers and cars and close to 100 per cent for buses by 2030, it will help India reduce its consumption of crude oil by 156 million tonnes worth Rs 3.5 lakh crores.

Elon Musk’s announcement may put a break on pushing EVs as the cost of EVs will continue to be a major factor the government and the industry will have to address on a priority basis. Industry experts said had Elon Musk agreed to manufacture EVs in India instead of importing them from China, it would have helped drop the EV prices in the next two years.

Gadkari recently had said, "If Elon Musk is ready to manufacture in India, then there is no problem. Come to India, start manufacturing, India is a large market, they can export from India.’’

Earlier, the heavy industries ministry had also asked Tesla to first start manufacturing its iconic electric vehicles in India before any tax concessions can be considered. Currently, cars imported as Completely Built Units (CBUs) attract customs duty ranging from 60-100 percent, depending on engine size and Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) value less or above $40,000.

On its part, Tesla last year in its communication to the union road ministry had said that the effective import tariff of 110 percent on vehicles with customs value above $40,000 is "prohibitive" to zero-emission vehicles. The US firm had urged the Centre to standardise the tariff on electric cars to 40 percent, irrespective of the customs value, and withdraw the social welfare surcharge of 10 percent on electric cars.

Further, Tesla had argued that these changes would boost the development of the Indian EV ecosystem and the company will make significant direct investments in sales, service, and charging infrastructure; and significantly increase procurement from India for its global operations.

The company had argued that these proposals would not have any negative impact on the Indian automotive market as no Indian original equipment manufacturer currently produces a car (EV or Internal Combustion Engine) with an ex-factory price above $40,000 (around Rs 30.6 lakh), and only 1-2 percent of cars sold in India (EV or ICE) have ex-factory/customs value above $40,000.

Meanwhile, Tesla had explored options to open showrooms and service centres in the key Indian cities of New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru but that plan is also now on hold. The Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government was quite optimistic about Tesla’s plan to start showrooms and service centres in Maharashtra. State Tourism Minister, Industry Minister Subhash Desai and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation CEO P Anbalagan had held series of meetings with Tesla representatives and offered land parcels and other fiscal incentives.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 08:01 PM IST