NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub Releases Roadmap On Transforming India Into A Leading Quantum-Powered Economy

New Delhi: NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub on Thursday released a roadmap on transforming India into a leading quantum-powered economy, noting that quantum technologies stand at the threshold of becoming one of the most transformative forces of our time. Their impact will cut across sectors, redefining healthcare, finance, logistics, materials, energy and national security.

At IIIT-Hyderabad, Hon’ble Deputy CM Shri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu @Bhatti_Mallu & IT Minister Shri D. Sridhar Babu @OffDSB unveiled the NITI Aayog Roadmap for Quantum and India’s first State-level Quantum Strategy (TQS) — setting the stage… pic.twitter.com/d1A7HM9SQ8 — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) December 4, 2025

The nations that act decisively today will not only command the next generation of computing, communication, and sensing capabilities, but will also shape the very architecture of global innovation and trust, the NITI Aayog noted. For India, the promise of quantum goes far beyond technology. It represents the opportunity to redefine its place in the world — to lead in a frontier domain from the outset, rather than catching up after others have set the rules.

Quantum is not just another sector of innovation; it is the foundation upon which the next era of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, advanced materials, and secure digital infrastructure will be built. The roadmap published by NITI Aayog lays out clear imperatives and actionable pathways for realising this vision by leveraging the existing National Quantum Mission. It provides a comprehensive analysis of India’s current position, strategic strengths, and critical gaps, and identifies key interventions to accelerate R&D, commercialisation, and ecosystem development.

The roadmap emphasises collective ownership—across policymakers, scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, and states—to build a globally trusted and competitive quantum economy. "Quantum computing represents a turning point where technology moves beyond speed and scale and begins to solve problems once believed impossible, from drug discovery and climate modelling to national security and advanced materials," Telangana Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Minister D. Sridhar Babu said.

In just a few years, global commitment to quantum has grown more than tenfold, showing that this field is no longer experimental, but inevitable. Telangana enters this moment with intention and preparation. "We are building deep research capabilities, nurturing skilled talent, and creating pathways for industry to innovate and deploy. Our goal is not merely adoption, it is participation and leadership in shaping the quantum future," he added. "Quantum technologies are rapidly emerging as a strategic driver of economic growth, national security, and scientific discovery.

For India to achieve developed nation status by 2047, we must integrate quantum computing, secure communication, precision sensing, and advanced materials into key national missions and industrial sectors," NITI Aayog Member, Dr V.K. Saraswat, said. The National Quantum Mission has enabled important early progress, and this roadmap highlights the milestones required to expand capability, develop specialised talent, and build globally competitive platforms, he added.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam noted that the coming five years will decide whether India becomes a global supplier of quantum technologies — or a consumer dependent on others. "We must combine our unmatched talent base, engineering depth, and digital public infrastructure to build a quantum-powered India: one that is trusted globally, competitive economically, and secure strategically," he added.

